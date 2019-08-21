|
|
Marybeth Segaria, 59, of Conyngham, passed away late Monday evening at her home following a five-month illness.
Born in Scranton on April 30, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Regina (Riley) McIntosh and spent the past four years in Conyngham after moving from Hazle Twp.
Marybeth was a licensed practical nurse for Berwick Hospital and also did nursing agency work for Allied Resources. She was a member of St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, Sugarloaf Twp. She served as treasurer for the West Hazleton Fire Company and was also a member of the Hazle Twp. Fire Company. She loved animals and anything Disney.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her stepmother, Katherine McIntosh, who raised her after her mother passed away at a young age.
Surviving are her husband of the past 31 years, Robert A. Segaria; a sister, Carol Murmello and her husband, Michael, Allentown; her mother-in-law, Carol Segaria Rossi, Hazle Twp.; a sister-in-law, Lynn Hoegg and her husband, Robert, Hazleton; three nieces, Allison and Samantha Murmello and Mallory Burns; a nephew, Gregory Hoegg; two great-nieces Leah and Isabella Burns; and a great-nephew, John Burns.
Her funeral will be held Friday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John Bosco R.C. Church, 573 state Route 93, Sugarloaf Twp. Burial will follow in Mt. Laurel Memorial Park, 1000 S. Church St., Hazle Twp.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the Mass on Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Speranza Animal Rescue, 1216 Brandt Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 21, 2019