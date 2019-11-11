|
Matilda R. Flaim (Robel), 96, formerly of Sheppton, passed away Saturday in Hazleton at the home of her granddaughter, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Bethlehem on May 30, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Anna "Kanish" Robel. She was a life member of St. Joseph's Parish in Sheppton and she prayed her Rosary daily.
Matilda and her late husband, Ernest "Ernie" Flaim, who preceded her in death in 2000, were owner/operators of Flaim's Restaurant in Sheppton for over 30 years.
Besides her husband and parents, Matilda was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Stephen and Daniel Robel; and two sisters, Mary Spagnolleti and Catherine Lorenz.
Surviving are her son, Dennis Flaim with his wife, Laurel, Orangeville; two sisters, Theresa Walters, Hudsondale; and Dorothy Meister, South Carolina; two granddaughters, Kelly Barletta with Justin, Hazleton; and Deana Greco with Vito, Hazleton, who was also her caregiver; five great-granddaughters, Jenna Greco, Janell Davies with Chris, Jillian Greco, Giada Barletta, and Elyse Barletta; one great-great-grandson, Chase Davies; and another expected great-great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews, along with her two companions, Lyla and Soxy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph's Parish, 14 E. Oak St., Sheppton, with the Rev. Dominic Pham officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery, Sheppton.
A visitation for family and friends will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the Mass Tuesday at St. Joseph's Parish.
Memorial donations in Matilda's name may be made to Maylath Valley Health Systems Inc., P.O. Box 103, 750 Route 93, Sybertsville, PA 18251.
Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is handling arrangements, www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 11, 2019