Matthew S. McGasko, 62, of Tresckow, passed away Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Allentown.
He was born in Hazleton, a son of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Masser) McGasko. A graduate of the Class of 1975, he attended West Hazleton High School and Hazleton Area Vocational Technical School.
As part of a musical family Matt's true calling was that of a musician and music teacher. He was a renowned keyboardist, musical arranger, bandleader and recording engineer. He was affectionally known as the "Maestro" in his native Hazleton area. He started playing professionally at age 15 and, throughout his career, he established several bands such as Museum, Matt and Brian, Hocus Pocus, The Golden Age of Rock and Roll and the Flashback 70s. To supplement his musical income, Matt worked at Moratto's Music Store as a piano instructor, at Moyer's Electronics and at Harry's U-Pull It.
Matt was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his brother, Joseph.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Patricia Kreuzer Lombardo; nephew, Joseph McGasko, Union City, N.J.; nieces, Michelle Owens, Porter Ranch, Calif.; and Diane Catrone and her husband, Anthony; daughter, Chandelle, Tresckow; and several cousins.
The funeral will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. from the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., with Pastor Ron Demanicor officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael's R.C. Cemetery, Tresckow. Friends and relatives may call on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
"Matt is now enroute to Rock and Roll Heaven."
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 20, 2019