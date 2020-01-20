Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820

Matthew W. Subsinsky

Add a Memory
Matthew W. Subsinsky Obituary
Matthew W. Subsinsky, 60, of Newport News, Va., and formerly of McAdoo, passed away Jan. 13 at his home.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Adam J. and Helen T. Novarnik Subsinsky.

He was of the Roman Catholic faith. Prior to retiring, Matthew was employed as a sonar technician by Newport News Shipyard.

Surviving are his brother, Mark Subsinsky and wife, Shirra, Mentor, Ohio and their children, Chance and Jane; and brother, Adam Subsinsky and wife, Lisa, Pocono Lake and their daughter, Alyssa.

His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo.

Interment will follow in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery, McAdoo.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -