Matthew W. Subsinsky, 60, of Newport News, Va., and formerly of McAdoo, passed away Jan. 13 at his home.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Adam J. and Helen T. Novarnik Subsinsky.
He was of the Roman Catholic faith. Prior to retiring, Matthew was employed as a sonar technician by Newport News Shipyard.
Surviving are his brother, Mark Subsinsky and wife, Shirra, Mentor, Ohio and their children, Chance and Jane; and brother, Adam Subsinsky and wife, Lisa, Pocono Lake and their daughter, Alyssa.
His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo.
Interment will follow in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery, McAdoo.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 20, 2020