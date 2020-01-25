Home

Matthew W. Subsinsky

Matthew W. Subsinsky Obituary
The funeral of Matthew W. Subsinsky of Newport News, Va., and formerly of McAdoo, who passed away Jan. 13, was held Friday from Damiano Funeral Home, McAdoo.

Deacon James Warnagiris officiated the funeral service at the funeral home and gave a final blessing at the grave in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery, McAdoo.

Pallbearers were Mark and Adam Subsinsky, brothers; Chance Subsinsky, nephew; William Subsinsky, uncle; Jay Sarosky, cousin; and Gary Korinchock.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 25, 2020
