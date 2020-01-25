Home

Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
Interment
Following Services
St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery
McAdoo, PA
Matthew W. Subsinsky

Matthew W. Subsinsky
The funeral of Matthew W. Subsinsky of Newport News, Va., and formerly of McAdoo, who passed away Jan. 13, was held Friday from Damiano Funeral Home, McAdoo.

Deacon James Warnagiris officiated the funeral service at the funeral home and gave a final blessing at the grave in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery, McAdoo.

Pallbearers were Mark and Adam Subsinsky, brothers; Chance Subsinsky, nephew; William Subsinsky, uncle; Jay Sarosky, cousin; and Gary Korinchock.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 25, 2020
