Maurice A. Damiano, D.M.D., 91, of Clearwater, Fla., and formerly of Rockville, Md., passed away Aug. 30 in Florida.
Born in Kelayres, he was the son of the late Angelo and Susan (Tomaine) Damiano.
He was a member of Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, Safety Harbor, Fla.
Maurice was a Korean War veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. He later served in the Navy Reserves Dental Corps, and retired with the rank of captain in 1982.
He was a graduate of Hazleton High School and Pennsylvania State University, and earned his Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry from Temple University.
Maurice had his own dental practice in Silver Spring, Md., and later in Clearwater, Fla.
He was an avid golfer and a member of the Countryside Country Club, Clearwater, for 37 years. Maurice was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Joann (Sacco) Damiano; son, Robert Damiano; sisters, Mary Costanzo and Nancy Jelenewicz; and brothers, Carmen, Ralph, Thomas and Joseph Damiano.
Surviving are his daughters, Maurine Damiano, and husband, Patrick Scrivens, Maryland; Susan Cohen, Florida; and Christine Kearns, and husband, Brian, Florida; grandchildren Christopher Scrivens, and wife, Erin; Stephanie Scrivens; Nicholas Scrivens, and fiancée, Sarah Head; Megan Kearns; and Dylan Cohen; great-grandchildren Avery and Ashlyn Scrivens; brother John Damiano, McAdoo; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at noon in Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo.
The Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 22, 2019