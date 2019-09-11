|
Maurice Carmen Cusatis, 94, of Hazleton passed away peacefully Monday at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where he had been a resident for the past three years.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Fierro) Cusatis.
He was a member of several Catholic churches throughout his lifetime, but for the majority of his years he belonged to St. Francis of Assisi in West Hazleton, where he was an usher and active member of the Holy Name Society. He was also a third degree Knight of Columbus with the West Hazleton Council.
After graduating from high school, Maurice enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and served honorably from 1943 until 1945. He was stationed on Tinian Island in the South Pacific when the atomic bomb mission was flown from that island to Japan.
After returning from the war, Maurice attended McCann School of Business and, upon graduation, entered into the insurance business. He started his own agency which he operated for 40 years, during which time he achieved the designation of chartered life underwriter.
Maurice was married to Theresa (Tranguch) for over 64 years. The couple has nine children, 28 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Family was everything to him and he always lived his life to their benefit.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Mary Catherine Grap; Maurice Cusatis; Joseph Cusatis; William Cusatis and wife, Nancy; Beth Vertucci and husband, Michael; John Cusatis and wife, Anna; Patrick Cusatis and wife, Deborah; Matthew Cusatis; daughter-in-law, Jane Cusatis; sisters, Nellie Monks, Anna Harvilla and Carmine Gigliotti; 28 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his brother, Joseph Cusatis; sisters, Gloria Nye and Phyllis Washko; son, Chris Cusatis; son-in-law, James Grap; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Cusatis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish at St. Joseph Church, 604 N. Laurel St., Hazleton.
Friends may call Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Avenues Rehabilitation, 600 S. Poplar St., Hazleton, PA 18202.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 11, 2019