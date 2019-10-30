|
Mauro N. Ciotola Jr., 59, of Hazleton entered into eternal life with God the Father Wednesday at University of Cincinnati Clinical Research Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Middlesex, N.J., the son of the late Mauro N. Sr. and Barbara (Hill) Ciotola.
Mauro was a graduate of West Hazleton High School in 1978, and shortly after enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served for eight years in the United States and Germany, attaining the rank of staff sergeant as a vehicle operations supervisor.
Mauro was employed as a senior claims adjuster in the automotive industry.
Those who knew Mauro and were close to him were lucky enough to hear many of his stories from the service. He told those stories proudly while explaining to everyone the importance of serving our nation. Mauro was one of the most respected persons around. He was a loyal husband, uncle, brother, cousin and friend, who loved and cared for everyone he knew. He always went out of his way for others and he saw the good in everyone. His presence and personality were one like no other's, which is what everyone whom he touched will remember most about him. He served God in such a great way and treated everyone with respect.
Mauro had many interests and hobbies which were a huge part of his life. He loved cars and working on them, flying airplanes, working with motorcycles, talking about history, playing Xbox with his nephews and his love for his wife Carmella's Italian food.
Mauro absolutely adored and cared for his wife Carmella. He always said his best times were when it was just him and Carmella spending precious time together. At a family gathering, he stated that "Carmella is the most beautiful woman in the world." They always had each other's back, even in the long, horrifying days in the hospital. Their marriage was the definition of true love and was like no other.
Missing Mauro, truly, is his cat and best friend, Santino Corleone, who is still to this day is searching everywhere for his "Daddy," who loved and cared for him dearly.
Though Mauro will be greatly missed by many, he is home with Jesus Christ and will live in our hearts forever.
He is survived by his wife, Carmella Dispirito; siblings, Anthony Ciotola and his wife, Jeannie, Florida; Rose Sharwarko, Kansas; and Barbara Nause and her husband, Harold, Conyngham; brother-in-law, Mario Dispirito, Hazleton; sister-in-law Rose Dispirito, Hazleton; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.
Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends and relatives may call Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 30, 2019