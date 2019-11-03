|
The Funeral of Mauro N. Ciotola Jr. of Hazleton, who died Oct. 23, was held Saturday from the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc.
The Rev. Brian Clark celebrated the Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton, and gave the final blessing in Calvary Cemetery.
Pallbearers were George, Damian and Harry Nause, Scotty Brantz, Mark Dispirito and Edward Tuggle.
Military rites were accorded by American Legion Post 76's Milo E. Fritz, squad leader; Justin Roselevich, bugler; Gerald Gelgot, chaplain; Adrienne Deturo, flag bearer; and Jim Geba, Roman Baran, Jim Roselevich and Jay Spear, honor guard. The flag was folded and presented by active duty Air Force personnel from McGuire Air Force Base Honor Guard.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 3, 2019