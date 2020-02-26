|
|
Melanie M. Plavchak, 61, of Freeland died late Friday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
She was born in Bridgeport, Conn., daughter of Anna Mae (Kopsho) Tokash, Freeland, and the late Robert Tokash.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, Freeland.
She was last employed as a certified nursing assistant.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her father, by her sister, Deborah Baroski.
She is survived, in addition to her mother, by her daughters, Alyssa Blanyar and her husband, Brian, White Haven; and Alana Plavchak, White Haven; her brothers, Robert Tokash and his wife, Joanne, Stephen City, Va.; Joel Tokash and his wife, Janet, Wylie, Texas; four grandchildren, Brandon, Aleeyah and Alyvia Blanyar and Kavon Cuttle; her companion, John Felice Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, Freeland.
Friends and relatives may call Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of McNulty Funeral Home, Freeland.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 26, 2020