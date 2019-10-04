|
|
Melissa Marie Jones, 54, passed away suddenly Tuesday while in Florida.
Melissa was the daughter of the late Louis Novatnak and Roberta Dipasqual.
Melissa graduated from West Hazleton High School and was a partner with her husband, Vincent, in the family masonry business.
Melissa loved to be at her second home in Florida, had a great passion for animals and was a wonderful cook. She had a big heart and was there for anyone in need.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her sister, Donna Novatnak.
Surviving are Melissa's husband, Vince; her son, Ryan; two grandchildren; and her sister, Helen Swett. Nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family in Florida.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 4, 2019