|
|
JOSEPH J. HOLMES
MARCH 29, 2020
Services for Joseph J. Holmes, who passed away March 29 at his home, will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, 573 state Route 93, Sugarloaf Twp. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Friends may call Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East) 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
JOHN "MUTTY" ROSSI
MAY 16, 2020
John " Mutty" Rossi, 60, of Tresckow passed away May 16 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated today at 10 a.m. in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton. Burial will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
STEPHEN "STEVE" DELUCA
The funeral of Stephen "Steve" DeLuca of Daytona Beach, Fla., formerly of Mountain Top and White Haven, will be held July 25 at St. Patrick's Church, White Haven. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 18, 2020