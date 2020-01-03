|
Michael A. "Micky" Tranguch Jr., 86, of Hazle Twp., peacefully passed away Wednesday morning at his home.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Michael and Catherine (Crann) Tranguch and was a member of Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.
He was a 1951 graduate of Hazle Twp. High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion Post 76, a Fourth Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus and a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge No. 200.
He was associated with the family business, Tranguch Tire Service Inc., Hazleton, from the age of 9 until the time of its closing in 1995. He was employed by Berger Family Dealership before retiring in 2010.
Micky was an avid reader, a collector of memorabilia, a lifelong fan of Frank Sinatra and enjoyed spending time at the shore, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his children, Mary A., in 1962; and Michael Frank, in 1963; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frank and Alice Ferenda; son-in-law, Robert Longazel; and grandson, Jacob Mackunis.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, the former Mary "Sophia" Ferenda; daughters, Kathy Lagana and her husband, Gary, Lattimer; Mary Alice Ney and her husband, James, Drums; Mary Catherine Longazel, Drums; and Gerine Mackunis and her husband, Ken, Hatfield; grandchildren, Jennielle Loskey and her husband, John; Michael Lagana and his wife, Daniell; Gary Lagana Jr. and his wife, Stephanie; Marisa Lagana and her fiancé, Adam Arlotto; Nicholas Longazel; Jackson and Joshua Mackunis; great-grandchildren, Tessa and Charles Eger; and Ethan and Elliana Lagana; his faithful companion, Scruffy; brothers, Ben Tranguch and his wife, Nancy, Hazleton; Angelo Tranguch and his wife, Penny, South Weymouth, Mass.; sisters, Theresa Cusatis, Hazleton; Marietta Bartek, Norristown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in Most Precious Blood Church.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
The family will receive friends at the Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201, Maylath Hospice Homecare, 750 PA-93, Sybertsville, PA 18251, or to .
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 3, 2020