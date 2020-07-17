|
|
Michael Alan Pecora, or Alan as most knew him, 55, of Drums passed away Thursday morning at his home, following a brave two-year battle with esophageal cancer.
Born in Berwick, Jan. 27, 1965, he was the son of the late Ruth (Zimmerman) Pecora and Michael and Jeannie Pecora, Drums.
Alan was a graduate of West Hazleton High School. He was a dairy farmer the majority of his life and worked on the family farm, Pecora's Dairy, taking care of the cows or wherever help was needed. He loved taking care of the cows and missed the farm when the family business closed. For the past nine years, he worked at High Mountain Hardware as a truck driver, delivering doors all over the state and beyond.
Anyone who knew Alan, would know with a smile, he loved the farm, going to the movies and mostly bowling. Alan very rarely missed a movie, regularly seeing 350 movies a year, he traveled all over the area to see one. He often visited Regal Cinema, Hazleton, where they treated him like family.
Alan's favorite pastime was bowling, a sport in which he excelled and played often. He was a member of many local leagues and routinely bowled five nights a week during the regular season. Among his many accomplishments, Alan had over 80 300 games to his credit and was a member of the Hazleton USBC Bowling Association's Hall of Fame. He holds the record for most 300 games at Bowl-Arena (53) and is only one of three people to throw a 300 at Valley Lanes, Conyngham, a rare perfect game that required a "13th" strike due to a missing pin in the rack for, what should have been, the 12th and final strike. In 17 seasons from 2001 to 2017, Alan's USBC honor scores included 33 300 games, 27 800 series, and a final season average of 240 in 2013. Alan also competed regularly at the state and national level and was most proud of his 2008 performance in the USBC National Championship held in Albuquerque, N.M., where he finished 9th in singles (773) and 24th in all events (2082). Alan's genuine and charming personality endeared him to the many people he met through bowling and he truly cherished the friendships he had with fellow bowlers at the P-Nut Bowl, Bloomsburg; Chacko's and Stanton Lanes, Wilkes-Barre; Sparetime Lanes, Hometown; Valley Lanes, Conyngham; St. Michael's, Freeland; and finally, Bowl-Arena, his "home" lanes, West Hazleton.
Alan was just an all-around good guy. He enjoyed talking to his family, friends and even strangers about all topics from the weather to sports. He always made time when you needed help. He had a very calm, laid back demeanor unless the Philadelphia Eagles or Phillies were losing. He was an avid sports fan and loved all Philadelphia sports teams, especially Phillies baseball. He attended many regular-season games in Philadelphia and several spring-training games in Clearwater, Fla. He rarely missed a televised game, analyzing and critiquing every move by the players and every decision of the manager. For anyone interested, Alan was always anxious to discuss the highs and lows of the current or previous day's game. He had an incredible amount of knowledge on all different things. Alan had a knack of making you feel comfortable and happy.
Surviving are his wife, Sachiko, with whom he recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary on July 1, but shared 27 loving years together. Also survivng are a stepson, John Benninger and his children, Eliza, Jonah and Emma; a stepdaughter, Stephanie Strohl, her husband Glenn, and their children, Dylan, Sarah and Joshua; a sister, Lisa Aubry, her husband, Francois, and their sons, Maxium and Marcel; a brother, Larry, his wife, Susan, and their children, Michael, Julia and Mary; a brother, Matthew, his children, Tyler, Kyle and Veronica, and their mother, Terri Pecora. His grandchildren lovingly called Alan "PapaMoo." He was also blessed with many family and friends.
Alan's family would like to thank all of his family and friends through this battle. They also thank Maylath Health System, especially Amy for the wonderful care she gave him during his last months; Dr. Paula Ronjohn of Geisinger Health System for providing the care and treatment that Alan needed to keep fighting the battle. Cancer didn't win. Even though his is gone, he won.
His funeral services will be held later this summer at a date and time to be announced from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Memorial donations are being accepted to establish a student bowling scholarship in Alan's name c/o Stephanie Strohl, 482 Saint Johns Road, Drums, PA 18222.
Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 17, 2020