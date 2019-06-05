Michael C. Rock

Obituary Condolences Michael C. Rock, 61, of Frederickburg, Va., passed away May 21 at his home.



Born in Hazleton, he was the son of Anastasia (Asick) Rock, and the late Michael Rock.



He served in the U.S. Air Force from May 1976 to January 1981 as a printer systems operator, gaining the rank of sergeant. Michael received a U.S. Air Force Good Conduct Medal and a Longevity Service Ribbon. He served his country again by joining the Pennsylvania Air National Guard from 1985 to 1988.



Michael was a graduate of Penn State University in 1985 and later, in 2014, received a master of fine arts degree from American University in Washington, D.C.



He was employed as a television production specialist for the Department of Defense at Fort Meade, Md. Michael was the recipient of numerous awards throughout his career, most notably for leadership and a positive professional attitude that inspired others. He was a former member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, Freeland.



Preceding him in death, was his father, Michael Rock.



Surviving are his mother, the former Anastasia Asick, Freeland; a brother, David Rock and wife, Eileen, York; sisters, Joni Kreckie, Freeland; and Sharon Walck and husband, Bruce, Ephrata; and several nieces and nephews.



The Rev. Michael Kloton will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday in Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.



McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.





