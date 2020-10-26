Home

POWERED BY

Services
Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
(570) 427-4231

Michael D. Garber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael D. Garber Obituary

Michael D. Garber, 80, of 215 Sixth St., Weatherly, passed away Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Jo Ann (Kitchen) Garber.

Born Monday, June 17, 1940, in Weatherly, he was the son of the late Michael J. and Martha (Krupka) Garber.

Michael was also predeceased by his brother, Donald M. Garber.

Michael attended St. Nicholas Parochial School and graduated from Weatherly Area (Schwab) High School, Class of 1959. He retired from Hazleton National Bank and also worked at PQ Express, West Hazleton.

Michael was a coin collector and was affiliated with Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church, Weatherly. He was a former member of the Weatherly Lions Club.

Surviving are his brother, Richard Garber and his wife, Maryann, Hershey; sister, Gloria Eroh and her husband, Ronald, Weatherly; nieces, Laine Hoffman, Linda Petruska, Laurie Holland and Michele Sparich; and nephew, Jon Garber. Michael is also survived by several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Private services have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.

Interment will be held in Union Cemetery, Weatherly.

Memorials may be made to Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church, 335 Third St., Weatherly, PA 18255, or Helping Hands, 301 Rocky Road, Hazleton, PA 18201.

To express online condolences or share a fond memory of Michael, visit www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -