Michael F. Gilroy, 67, Sunbury, passed away suddenly Sunday in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born May 3, 1953, in Scranton, a son of late Richard and Margaret (Delaney) Gilroy. Michael was a 1971 graduate of Pottsville Area High School and continued his education at the University of Scranton.
He started his career with Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., Pottsville, in 1975. In 1978, he was promoted to the Hazleton office and retired from the Kingston office as a manager. He ended his career with Rabbit Transit.
In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, fishing and hunting. He also loved officiating PIAA basketball games. He was a member of Sunbury Social Club, Camp Irem and East End Hose company.
Michael is survived by his wife, Cathy (Persing); and three sons, Shawn and wife, Michelle, Sumter, S.C.; Dr. Ryan and wife, Melissa, Bethlehem; and Michael and wife, Erin, Port Matilda. Michael had eight grandchildren, William, Mary Kathryn, Sofia, Lucas, Drew, Breanna, Emme and Elena.
Michael is also survived by brother, Kevin Gilroy; and six sisters, Marianne Marino; Marigrace Canfield; Maribeth Karpinski; Marita Mannello; Mary Kate Walling; and Mary Margaret Hilkert.
Michael also had two stepdaughters, Angela Badman and Erica Bingaman; and four stepgrandchildren.
Michael was preceded in death by his former wife, Mary Joan Rehnert; his parents; and youngest brother, Patrick Gilroy.
Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, a private viewing will be held for immediate family members today, at Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated for immediate family members Saturday at St. Monica Catholic Church, Market Street, Sunbury.
Internment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations go to .
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 5, 2020