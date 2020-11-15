|
|
Michael (Mike) George Gelatko, 86, of Tresckow, passed away Saturday No.14th at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. He was born in Tresckow son of the late George and Mary (Kraynock) Gelatko. Mike was a lifelong resident of Tresckow. He was a member of the former St. Michael's Church and Holy Name Society and a current member of Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton.
A graduate of West Hazleton High School class of 1952, he was employed by Tung Sol in Weatherly before entering the Army in 1955 serving with the 24th Military Police Co. attaining the rank of Sgt. He also served in the National Guard during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Prior to retiring he was employed at All-Steel
Mike was a Life member of Tresckow Fire Co. and a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, he rarely missed watching a game on TV. He also enjoyed doing word puzzles.
He is preceded in death by his sister Sue Maskornick, son in law Randy Hoffman, , brothers in law Lewis Cepil and William Toennes and nephews John David Maskornick and James Toennes.
He is survived by his wife the former Geraldine Wycheck to whom he would have been married to 63 years on Nov. 30th and the following children: Catherine Hoffman and her fiancé Kevin Kwiatek, Glen Lyon, Teresa Mandzak and her husband Blase, Tresckow, Michele McGinnis and her husband Mike, Martinsburg, WV., and Michael Gelatko Jr. and his wife Colleen, Belton, MO. Five Grandchildren: Michael III, Thomas, Halie and Kyle Gelatko of Belton, MO and Alina Mandzak of Tresckow. Sister in Laws Martha Cepil and Helen Toennes and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives may call on Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. Funeral Services will be private from Holy Rosary Church with Interment in Calvary Cemetery.