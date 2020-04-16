|
Michael J. Balash, 92, of Tresckow passed away Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Czechoslovakia, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary (Danko) Balash.
Michael was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Navy.
He was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo, and formerly St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Tresckow.
Prior to retiring, he was employed as a welder for Foster Wheeler Corp., Mountain Top.
Michael was a master welder and fabricator and he was also very handy. He enjoyed woodworking and creating jewelry boxes. He loved to spend time with his best friends, Vincent Shickora and Francis Singley.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 62 years, Dorothy (Petuch) Balash, in 2012; and daughter, Barbara Yuhas, in 2019.
Surviving, are his sons, James Balash, Tresckow; and Gary Balash and wife, Gina, Blandon; grandchildren, Colin Balash, Blandon; and Eric Balash, Vienna, Va.; and nieces and nephews.
Private Services will be held in St. Michael's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Tresckow.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered, and information is available, at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 16, 2020