Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820

Michael J. Balash

Add a Memory
Michael J. Balash Obituary
Michael J. Balash, 92, of Tresckow passed away Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born in Czechoslovakia, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary (Danko) Balash.

Michael was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Navy.

He was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo, and formerly St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Tresckow.

Prior to retiring, he was employed as a welder for Foster Wheeler Corp., Mountain Top.

Michael was a master welder and fabricator and he was also very handy. He enjoyed woodworking and creating jewelry boxes. He loved to spend time with his best friends, Vincent Shickora and Francis Singley.

Preceding him in death was his wife of 62 years, Dorothy (Petuch) Balash, in 2012; and daughter, Barbara Yuhas, in 2019.

Surviving, are his sons, James Balash, Tresckow; and Gary Balash and wife, Gina, Blandon; grandchildren, Colin Balash, Blandon; and Eric Balash, Vienna, Va.; and nieces and nephews.

Private Services will be held in St. Michael's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Tresckow.

Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be entered, and information is available, at www.damianofhinc.com.

logo

Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -