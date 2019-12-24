|
Michael J. Cannon Sr., 82, of Lansford, passed away on Sunday at his home.
He was the husband of Annette (Dalo) Cannon of Lansford. They were married for 60 years this past April. Born in Coaldale, he was the son of the late John A. Cannon Sr. and Mary (Knox) Cannon. He was a graduate of Marian High School, Class of 1955. Michael worked for the former Mity Fine Bakery, Lansford, from 1960-1977 and then worked for Maiers Bakery, Reading, as a sales driver from 1977-1997. He also was a bus driver for the Panther Valley School District and worked at Heisler's Dairy, Tamaqua, in the driving range from 1997-2017. Michael was a sports writer for the Times News, having covered Marian High School sports.
Michael officiated and umpired local football and baseball games throughout his life.
He was a member of the former St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Lansford, and was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
Michael was a member of the Men of Marian and Marian Hall of Fame.
Surviving, along with his wife, are sons, Michael Cannon Jr., Coaldale; Anthony J. Cannon Sr. and his companion, Sue, Reading; Nicholas D. Cannon and his companion, Dorothy, Ephrata; and Daniel T. Cannon and his wife, Connie, Tamaqua; daughter, Dianne Radocha and her husband, Stephen, Lansford; sisters, Jeanne Ferhat and her husband, William, Pottsville; and Anne Davis and her husband, Robert, Hauto; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Joan; daughters-in-law, Michele (Reeser) Cannon and Mary F. (Reinhard) Cannon; grandson, Anthony Cannon Jr.; and brothers, John "Jack" Cannon and John Wilhelm.
A funeral service will be on Friday at 10:30 a.m. from the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Interment will follow at Most Precious Blood Cemetery, Hazleton. Calling hours are Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Contributions in Michael's memory, may be made to the Lansford Historical Society c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 24, 2019