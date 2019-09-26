Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph B Conahan Funeral Home
532 N Vine St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 455-0341

Michael J. Duffy Sr.

Add a Memory
Michael J. Duffy Sr. Obituary
Michael J. Duffy Sr. of Virginia Beach, Va., passed away Saturday, surrounded by his loving family, and entered God's Kingdom at the age of 68.

Born and raised in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Michael and Catherine (Judge) Duffy-Girard.

He was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1969, and throughout his life, worked in construction and various industrial plants.

On Sept. 9, 1972, he married the love of his life, the former Judy Anne Miller, and raised two sons, John and Michael.

Mike was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, camping, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and NASCAR.

He was known for his quiet demeanor and agreeable personality; known to many as "Iron Mike," to others "Superman," but a hero to all.

He will be sorely missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Judy; his sons, John and wife, April, Harrisburg; Michael and wife, Gillian, Virginia Beach, Va.; four cherished grandchildren, to whom he was affectionately known as "Poppy," Michael, Kaitlyn, Bethany and Scarlet; five sisters, Loretta Sufrinko and husband, Philip, Wilkes-Barre; Patricia DeAngelo, Hazleton; Kathleen Dillman and husband, Bary, Ringtown; Linda Covey and husband, Jack, Zion Grove; Sharon Girard, Drums; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A viewing and service will be held Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.

Following cremation, he will be entombed in St. Gabriel Cemetery, Hazleton.

For more information, or to leave a sympathy message, please visit the funeral home's website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now