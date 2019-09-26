|
Michael J. Duffy Sr. of Virginia Beach, Va., passed away Saturday, surrounded by his loving family, and entered God's Kingdom at the age of 68.
Born and raised in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Michael and Catherine (Judge) Duffy-Girard.
He was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1969, and throughout his life, worked in construction and various industrial plants.
On Sept. 9, 1972, he married the love of his life, the former Judy Anne Miller, and raised two sons, John and Michael.
Mike was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, camping, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and NASCAR.
He was known for his quiet demeanor and agreeable personality; known to many as "Iron Mike," to others "Superman," but a hero to all.
He will be sorely missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Judy; his sons, John and wife, April, Harrisburg; Michael and wife, Gillian, Virginia Beach, Va.; four cherished grandchildren, to whom he was affectionately known as "Poppy," Michael, Kaitlyn, Bethany and Scarlet; five sisters, Loretta Sufrinko and husband, Philip, Wilkes-Barre; Patricia DeAngelo, Hazleton; Kathleen Dillman and husband, Bary, Ringtown; Linda Covey and husband, Jack, Zion Grove; Sharon Girard, Drums; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A viewing and service will be held Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Following cremation, he will be entombed in St. Gabriel Cemetery, Hazleton.
For more information, or to leave a sympathy message, please visit the funeral home's website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 26, 2019