Michael J. Spock Jr., 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday at Mountain City Nursing Home.
Mike is predeceased by his father, Michael; mother, Pauline (Kitlan); and his sister, Bernardine.
He is survived by his aunt, Emma Stasko, and many cousins.
Arrangements are being held at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, on Friday. The viewing will be at 10 a.m. and the service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 451 Fern St., Freeland, PA 18224.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 3, 2019