Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Michael J. Yalch

Michael J. Yalch Obituary

Michael J. Yalch, 57, of Hazleton passed away Monday at his residence.

He was born in Hazleton, the son of Kathryn (Yakubik) Yalch, Hazleton, and the late Michael Yalch. He was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton

He is survived, in addition to his mother, with whom he resided, by siblings, Suzanne Yalch, Indianapolis; Mark Yalch, Nanticoke; Ann Marie Yalch, Hazleton; and Mary Fenton and her husband, Daniel, Lebanon; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and are being held at the convenience of the family.


