Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church
Hazleton, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church
Hazleton, PA
Michael L. Chippi

Michael L. Chippi Obituary
The funeral of Michael L. Chippi, Laurel, Md., who died Friday, was held Wednesday morning.

The Rev. Neftali Feliz-Sena celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial in Queen of Heaven Parish, at Our Lady of Grace Church, and was assisted by Deacon Robert Roman. Feliz-Sena gave the final blessing in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery.

The pallbearers, all grandchildren, were Ann Chippi, Riley McLean, Collin McLean, Ryan Chippi, Mike Chippi and Pat Conahan.

Military honors were accorded by members of the Pennsylvania Military Honor Corps.

Fierro Funeral Service Inc. assisted with local arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 17, 2019
