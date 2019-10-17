|
The funeral of Michael L. Chippi, Laurel, Md., who died Friday, was held Wednesday morning.
The Rev. Neftali Feliz-Sena celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial in Queen of Heaven Parish, at Our Lady of Grace Church, and was assisted by Deacon Robert Roman. Feliz-Sena gave the final blessing in the chapel at Calvary Cemetery.
The pallbearers, all grandchildren, were Ann Chippi, Riley McLean, Collin McLean, Ryan Chippi, Mike Chippi and Pat Conahan.
Military honors were accorded by members of the Pennsylvania Military Honor Corps.
Fierro Funeral Service Inc. assisted with local arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 17, 2019