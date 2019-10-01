|
|
Michael Lee Moyer, 45, of Drums passed away Sept. 23 at his home.
Born in Quakertown on March 15, 1974, he was the son of Joseph Moyer, Punta Gorda, Fla., and the late Diane Louise (Hess) Moyer Sharpe, and spent the past 27 years in Drums after moving from Sugarloaf Twp.
Michael worked as a warehouseman for Karchner Logistics.
He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and enjoyed WWE wrestling, Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne and Alanis Morissette music.
Surviving, in addition to his father, are his daughter, Diana Moyer, and her mother, Chris Eveland, West Hazleton; his brother, Mark and his wife, Rhonda, Port Charlotte, Fla.; his step-father, Clifford Sharpe, Drums; best friend, Jim Gaydoscik, Sybertsville; and his dog, Lucy.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A funeral care fund has been established for the family at the funeral home website.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 1, 2019