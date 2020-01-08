|
|
Michael N. "Chappy" Rayno, husband, father, grandfather, 87, of North Street, Weatherly, passed away Monday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
He was born Friday, Sept. 30, 1932, in Beaver Meadows, the son of the late Michael and Sophy Kulick Rayno. He was also predeceased by brothers, Joseph M. Rayno and Robert Rayno.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 25 years, Connie M. Marash Rayno; daughter, Nadine A. Borton and her husband, Kevin, Coatesville; sons, Michael D. Rayno, Hazleton; Gary T. Rayno, Hazleton; Joseph J. Lashefsky and his wife, Jennifer, Danielsville; grandchildren, Kailin and her husband, Scott; Ryan; Kara and her husband, Patrick; David and Makenzie; former wife, Monica Pavlick; and nieces and nephews.
A 1951 graduate of Hazleton High School, where Michael was a member of the football team, he served honorably during the Korean War in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of sergeant.
Michael retired as a surveyor from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation after 38 years.
Michael was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, Weatherly, and enjoyed watching football with his family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday from Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, 318 Plane St., Weatherly. Friends may call in the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of worship. Military honors will be accorded.
Private interment will be in Union Cemetery, Weatherly.
Mass cards and memorials may be made in his honor to Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 8, 2020