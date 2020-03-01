|
Michael P. Corch, 72, of McAdoo, passed away at his home Tuesday.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Peter and Victoria Corch.
He was the owner and operator of Spring Mountain Rug Company after his father's passing. He worked as an electrician for many years at Chromotex Textiles and was also a millwright for J. Bass, Hazleton.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his sister, Mary Ann Plungis.
Surviving are his son, Peter G. Corch and his wife, Heather; grandsons, Dominik and Anton Corch; twin brother, Peter Corch and his companion, Linda Forliano Sentiwany; and nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held at noon Saturday at Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, with Deacon Robert Roman officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 1, 2020