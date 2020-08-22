Home

Michael R. Appel, 56, of Weatherly, fell asleep in the Lord Thursday afternoon after years of bravely battling cancer surrounded by his family at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown.

He was born in Philadelphia, son of Mary Anne (Wassil) Appel of Weatherly and the late George Appel. He was a member of St. John's B.C. Church.

Mike worked in heavy construction most of his life, which he loved. He enjoyed collecting diecast models and was an avid gun enthusiast and member of the NRA. He also was a big animal lover with his miniature goat Bubblegum "Beep Bop" who was his best buddy. He had a heart of gold and gave anything to anyone always putting others first.

He is survived, in addition to his mother Mary Anne Appel, by his wife, the former Mary Fran Kovalick; his daughter, Ashley Paisley and her husband, Zach, Mt. Joy; his brother, Charles Appel and his wife, Kimberly, Thornhurst; a granddaughter, Arianna Paisley; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and relatives may call from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. COVID-19 regulations will be enforced. Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. in St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church Interment will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Weatherly.

