Michael Ricco, 79, Hazleton, passed away Wednesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Michael and Mae (Spallone) Ricco.
A member of Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton, Michael was employed as an auto body repairman throughout the area and later worked as a coil line operator at Silgan, Hazleton.
Michael was a gifted musician who, along with his brother, Henry, was a co-founder of The Checkmates and later performed with the bands Crossroads of Time and Crossroads.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his infant son, Michael; and his sister, Dolores Yachera.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, the former Mary Jane Sweeney; daughter, Pamela Ricco, Hazleton; son Kevin Ricco, Hazleton; and brother, Henry Ricco and his wife, Gloria, Hazleton; and grandchildren, Felyssa, Katie and Ewen. Nieces and nephews also survive.
Michael's funeral will be held Monday from Boyle Funeral Home Inc., 100 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, at 9:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton. Private burial will follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. and on Monday morning from 9 to 9:45.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 20, 2019