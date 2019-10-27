|
Michael Sluck, 83, a 38-year resident of Beaver Meadows, formerly of Hazleton Heights, died Saturday at St. Luke Manor, Hazleton.
Born in Ebervale, he was the son of the late Michael S. and Helen "Ellie" (Gimmer) Sluck.
He was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton.
Michael was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1958 to 1960.
He was a 1953 graduate of Hazle Twp. High School and attended LCCC automotive studies.
Before retiring, he was a mechanic for the former Sherrock Brothers, Hazleton.
Michael was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5010 and a life member of the Heights Fire Company.
Preceding him in death, in addition to her parents, were sisters, Helen M. Sluck, Elsie Charnigo and Martha Bonczek; brothers-in-law, Michael Charnigo, Eugene Fellin, William Green, John Chincola and Blasé Mandzak; and nephew, Michael Charnigo Jr.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, the former Monica Fellin; sisters, Anna Green, Joan Chincola and Mary Sluck; sisters-in-law, Frances and her husband, Tom Hadzick, Carolyn Fellin and Ann Klotz; and brothers-in-law, Joe Fellin and his wife, Mary Beth, and Joseph Bonczek. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. John's B.C. Church, 5 E. 20th St., Hazleton.
Friends and relatives may call Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church.
Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's B.C. Church at the above address.
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 27, 2019