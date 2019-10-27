Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNulty Funeral Home
494 E Butler Dr
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-3330

Michael Sluck

Add a Memory
Michael Sluck Obituary
Michael Sluck, 83, a 38-year resident of Beaver Meadows, formerly of Hazleton Heights, died Saturday at St. Luke Manor, Hazleton.

Born in Ebervale, he was the son of the late Michael S. and Helen "Ellie" (Gimmer) Sluck.

He was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Hazleton.

Michael was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1958 to 1960.

He was a 1953 graduate of Hazle Twp. High School and attended LCCC automotive studies.

Before retiring, he was a mechanic for the former Sherrock Brothers, Hazleton.

Michael was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5010 and a life member of the Heights Fire Company.

Preceding him in death, in addition to her parents, were sisters, Helen M. Sluck, Elsie Charnigo and Martha Bonczek; brothers-in-law, Michael Charnigo, Eugene Fellin, William Green, John Chincola and Blasé Mandzak; and nephew, Michael Charnigo Jr.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, the former Monica Fellin; sisters, Anna Green, Joan Chincola and Mary Sluck; sisters-in-law, Frances and her husband, Tom Hadzick, Carolyn Fellin and Ann Klotz; and brothers-in-law, Joe Fellin and his wife, Mary Beth, and Joseph Bonczek. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. John's B.C. Church, 5 E. 20th St., Hazleton.

Friends and relatives may call Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church.

Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's B.C. Church at the above address.

McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now