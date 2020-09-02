Home

Michael Valjan Sr.

Michael Valjan Sr. Obituary

Michael Valjan Sr. of Hazle Twp., beloved husband, father and grandfather, peacefully passed away Monday at 63.

From Mramorak, Serbia, he was the son of the late Zaria and Jelisavka Valjan and was the middle child of three. He was preceded in death only by his parents and youngest brother, Bozidar Valjan.

Michael spent his time enjoying many of his hobbies, such as chess, playing pool, competitive bowling, which bestowed him many awards, earning his pilot's license and working his grill for family and friends.

Prior to early retirement, Michael held various occupations, including machine operation, butcher, business owner and taxi/limo driver, among others.

He is survived by his wife, Jelica Valjan; his children, Elaine, Mikey, Steven, Jasmina and Jadranka; and his grandchildren, Mateo, Stefan, Aleksandra, Cassandra and Katarina.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. from John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 W. Broad St., Hazleton. A public viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral.

Interment will be in St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Cemetery, Hazleton.

For more information or to leave online condolences, visit www.pusti.com.


