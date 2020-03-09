|
|
Michaline A. Swankoski, 78, of Lock Haven, passed away Saturday at Susque View Home, Lock Haven.
Born March 19, 1941, in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Antoinette Yankoski Swankoski.
She was a registered nurse and worked at the former PTPM in State College, retiring in 2006.
She was past president of Lock Haven Hospital Patient Care Services, former board member of the Central PA School of Nursing and past president of the Pennsylvania State Nurses Association.
She was the first female president of the Chamber of Commerce.
Michaline graduated from Hazleton High School, Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing, Allentown. She was a graduate of Villanova University, where she received her bachelor's degree in nursing. She earned her master's degree in nursing from the University of Pennsylvania. She was part of the planning committee for Lock Haven Hospital, Centre Community Hospital and Clearfield Hospital to establish a nursing school.
Surviving are a brother, Robert (Donna) Swankoski, Drums; and a sister, Marie (Bruce) Rossi, Jeffersonton, Va. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held and the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Memorial contributions can be made to the SPCA or a .
Helt Funeral Chapel, Mill Hall, has charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to MaxwellHelt.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 9, 2020