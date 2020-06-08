|
|
Michele A. Pliska, 46, of Hazleton, passed away Friday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
She was born in Hazleton, daughter of Alfred Pliska of Hazleton and the late Michelyn Yenchick Pliska. She was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church.
Michele was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1992.
She is preceded in death, in addition to her mother, by her nieces, Elizabeth Cunfer and Kaylee Pliska.
She is survived, in addition to her father, by the following brothers and sisters, Stephen Pliska and wife, Debbie, Hazleton; Mark Pliska and wife, Mary Susan, Hazleton; Alfred Pliska Jr. and wife, Maria, Hazleton; Brian Pliska and wife, Mary Theresa, Hazleton; Christine Pliska, Hazleton; Maylene Pliska, Sugarloaf Twp.; Nadine Lazar and husband, Matthew, Beaver Meadows; Kevin Pliska and fiancée, Kimberly Hoffman, Beaver Meadows; and Brad Pliska, Hazleton.
The saying is an aunt can only love you like a mother, keep secrets like a sister and behave like a true friend. Michele was all of this and so much more. She helped care for all of her nieces and nephews at one point in their life or another. As she always has been like a second mother to them and loved them as such she has also left behind Stephen Pliska Jr., Matthew Pliska, Justin Pliska, Amanda Pliska-Rasinger, Darby Pliska-Shutovich, Nathan Pliska, Austin Pliska, Brian Pliska Jr., Danielle Pliska, Heather Pliska, Lee Pliska, Alexa Cunfer, Gavin Cunfer, Nicholas Lazar, Thomas Lazar, Douglas Lazar, Emily Lazar, Mackenzie Pliska, Zackary Pliska, Nolan Pliska and great-niece Summer Pliska.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. and are private, being held at the convenience of the family. Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial will be held in St. Mary's B.C. Church, followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 8, 2020