Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA 20186
(540) 347-3431

Michele Denise Greer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michele Denise Greer Obituary

Michele Denise Greer, 30, of Virginia Beach, Va., passed away at her home Sept. 27.

Michele was born and raised in Fauquier County and was a graduate of Fauquier High School, class of 2008. Michele enjoyed camping, riding four wheelers and all outdoor fun. The beach was Michele's favorite place to be. She made it a point to go as often as possible.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Richard Glover ;and her paternal grandparents, John and Louise Greer.

Michele is survived by her four-year-old son, Jaiden Greer; her parents, Mike and Pam Greer, Marshall, Va.; a sister, Gina Greer, New York; her maternal grandmother, Adelaide Summitt, Warrenton, Va., and her husband, Arnie Summitt; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who all loved her very much.

Michele's contagious laugh and kind heart made her an instant friend to all who crossed her path. Michele was caring and selfless. She always put others before herself and would do anything she could to help anyone in need. Her fun, childlike spirit made it easy for her to connect with children and she always did. She especially loved her role as a mother. Michele cherished being Jaiden's mommy and absolutely adored him.  

The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, Va. A graveside funeral service will be held Friday starting at 10 a.m. in Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton, Va.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Jaiden Greer trust fund c/o www.paypal.me/GreerJaiden.

Online condolences may be expressed to her family at www.moserfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moser Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -