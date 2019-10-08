|
|
Michele (Melnick-Wolf) Fecho passed away peacefully Wednesday at St. Francis Home after being diagnosed with lung cancer two and a half years ago.
Michele was born in Tresckow on May 20, 1955, a daughter to the late Michael and Frances (Shemanski) Melnick.
Michele is survived by her husband, Steve; and daughter, Alexis, wife of Michael Andreacchio. Other family members include her four sisters, Mary Anne Killian and her husband, Bob; Donna McNeely and husband, Rob; Andrea Andrews and husband, George; and Francine Melnick and her life partner, Doug Lea. Also surviving are her stepdaughter, Sunshine Lewis and husband, Ben; grandchildren, Julia Vasquez, Nate and Wes Lewis; her niece, Corrine Jackson; and nephews, Patrick McNeely and Chris Warren.
Michele graduated from West Hazleton High School in 1973, before also graduating from Reading Hospital School of Nursing and earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Kutztown University.
Michele was employed at Reading Hospital for 40 years as a nurse on the floor, staff development and auditor coding supervisor.
Michele survived breast cancer for 20 years before developing lung cancer. She was active in breast cancer support services as well as Relay for Life. Michele was a caring, generous and supportive person, a devoted mother to Alexis and always grateful for her life and recovery.
Her faith in God was demonstrated by her courage, tenacity, fortitude and always hopeful positive attitude.
It is suggested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Michele to either: St. Francis Home, 144 Hillside Drive, Shillington, PA 19607; Breast Cancer Support Services, 529 Reading Avenue, Reading, PA 19611; or Relay for Life American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Relatives and friends may extend their sympathy and respects to Michele's family at St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church, 925 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, today from 9 to 10 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 8, 2019