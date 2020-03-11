|
Michele Mainenti, 70, of Hazle Twp. passed away Tuesday.
She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Marie (Vitaliano) Mainenti.
She was of the Catholic faith and a member of Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Church, Hazleton.
Surviving are her cousin, Marianne Vitaliano; and a very special friend, Judie McHugh. Many cousins, aunts and uncles also survive.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, was honored to assist the family with all arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 11, 2020