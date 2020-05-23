|
Mildred A. Mariano, 89, of Hazleton passed away May 16 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Girardville on Aug. 1, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Carmella (Rosella) Graziano, Freeland.
She was a member of Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.
She was a graduate of Freeland High School and attended Ashland State Hospital School of Nursing where she received a registered nurse degree. She worked at hospitals in New York City and Pennsylvania.
Prior to retiring, she was employed by Keystone Job Corps Center, Drums, as an instructor in health occupations.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her loving husband of 24 years, Fred "Babe" Mariano; brothers; sisters; a son-in-law, Joseph Baran; and many nieces and nephews.
Surviving are her seven children, Fredrick and wife, Denise; Richard; Michael and wife, Faith; Michele and husband, Albert Nicholas; Sharon and companion, Greg Schumacher; John and wife, Ana; and Anne Baran.
She was also blessed with 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, with one expected in June; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mildred was known for her great love of spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved reading, crossword puzzles and traveling to Myrtle Beach with her family for summer vacations.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation to all who provided care and well wishes in her short illness.
Her funeral and Mass will be announced at a later date.
Fierro Funeral Service, Hazleton, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 23, 2020