Mildred B. (Bartelt) Henritzy, formerly of Weatherly, passed away peacefully Saturday at the Masonic Villages, Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harrison "Scoop" Henritzy in 1979.
Born June 28, 1925, in Mauch Chunk, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Frieda (Fuhrmann) Bartelt.
Mildred "Millie" was a graduate of Mauch Chunk High School. She began working for Western Electric in Jersey City, N.J. She later worked for Tung Sol, Wagner Electric and AUL before retiring in 1982.
Millie had a beautiful singing voice and was a talented pianist. She shared her love of music through her church choir and the bicentennial chorus. Millie was a lifetime member of the Mayflower Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star and she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
In addition to her husband, Mildred was predeceased by her brothers, Helmuth "Butch" and Frederick "Fritzie."
Surviving are her children, Father Elias (Curtis) Henritzy; Carol Graves, wife of Kenneth; and Chris Henritzy and his companion; Monica; grandchildren, Stacy Anthony, wife of Seth; Michael Meeker and his wife, Kim; and Justin Bilka; great-granddaughter, Emma Meeker; and sister, Gerda Bartelt, of The Summit, Lehighton.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 N. Greenwood St., Tamaqua.
The family will provide flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Miller-Keystone Blood Center, 1495 Valley Center Parkway, Bethlehem, PA 19017.
Interment at Union Cemetery, Weatherly, will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Tamaqua.
Expressions of condolences may be expressed at www.griffithsfuneralhomees.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 3, 2019