Mildred C. Adams, 95, of Weatherly passed away peacefully on Saturday at the Mountain Top Nursing Home.
Born Monday, March 9, 1925, in Calhoun, Ga., she was the daughter of the late John and Bessie (Bensen) Williams.
She was also predeceased by her first husband, Russell Hentz, and second husband, Frank Adams; sister, Eloise Robinson; brothers, John, Clarence and Earl Williams.
Surviving are daughter, Gail Haddad, wife of Anthony, Weatherly; grandchildren, Jennifer Shockley (wife of Herbert), Hazleton; Jason Haddad (and wife Jennifer), Canadensis; Christy Haddad, Shavertown; and two great-grandchildren, Cody and Madison Shockley.
Mildred had worked as an aide for the White Haven Center for many years. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Weatherly and was active in the Busy Bee's of the church and belonged to the Eastern Star. Mildred enjoyed gardening and doing ceramics.
Private arrangements entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Weatherly.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 19, 2020