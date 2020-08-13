Home

Mildred Caso Leonard

Mildred Caso Leonard Obituary

Mildred Leonard of Hazleton died Wednesday morning at her residence.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Girard and Mary Gregoria Caso.

Mildred was a member of Holy Rosary Church and the parish Christian Women's Organization and helped in the rectory office.

Prior to retiring, she was employed as a bank teller by Northeastern National Bank, Hazleton.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Neil; and brothers, Girard and Joseph Caso.

Surviving are sons, John, Hazleton; Neil Jr. and his wife, Jenene, Sugarloaf Twp.; daughter, Nancy McWilliams and her husband, Edwin, South Carolina; niece, Mary Caso, who Mildred was guardian of, at home; brothers, James and his wife, Rosemarie, Hazleton; Daniel and his wife, Pat, Wilmington, Del.; Michael and his wife, Betty, Ocala, Fla.; sister, Theresa Chenosky, Pottstown; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is assisting with the arrangements.


