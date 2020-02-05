|
Mildred Ethel Marchetti, 99, of Drums passed away Monday at her home following a short illness.
Born in Slocum on June 19, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Ethel A. (Myers) Jones and spent the past 70 years in Drums after moving from Slocum.
Mildred was a homemaker and member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Drums.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Joseph A. Marchetti, on Sept. 5, 2006; brothers, Walter, Robert and Charles Jones; and sisters, Dorothy Arnold, Marjorie Harrington, Marian Shelhamer and Shirley Shelhamer.
Surviving are a sister, Dolores Rineheimer, Slocum; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Lorettta Jones, Slocum; Angeline Beishline, Douglassville; Rita Katilas, Drums; Marie Shultz, Drums; Dorothy Potkey, Drums; Robert Marchetti and his wife, Betty Ann, Drums; James Marchetti and his wife, Barbara, Drums; Lucille Zumar, Drums; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Burial will follow in Slocum Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Paul's U.M. Church, 335 W. Butler Drive, Drums, PA 18222.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 5, 2020