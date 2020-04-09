|
Mildred R. (Troell) Martincek, 91, of Freeland passed away Tuesday afternoon at her home with her loving sons by her side.
Born in Upper Lehigh, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Grohol) Troell. She was a graduate of Foster Twp. High School and, upon graduation, worked in the garment industry in Freeland. Later and until her retirement in 1992, she was employed as a residential service aide at White Haven Center. She was also a former Avon lady in the Freeland and White Haven areas.
Mildred's most rewarding and fulfilling job was that of a loving wife and mother.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland, and of their Altar and Rosary Society and also a former member of the Luzerne County Crafters Association.
Mildred enjoyed many hobbies, one of which was crocheting afgans and doilies and then gifting them to family and friends. She was an avid baker and her kitchen overflowed with cookies every Christmas season. Mildred particularly enjoyed baking with her daughter, Cathy, and later with her granddaughter, Ashley, once again gifting the special people in her life with the delicious treats.
She spent many hours reading mystery novels, a hobby she happily passed on to her children and granddaughter. Mildred, along with her late husband, Joseph, were huge Phillies fans. With her husband gone, she teamed up with her sons to follow the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oakland Raiders. Another of her sports passions was "March Madness." Even with all of these activities, she still found time to do word puzzles and bird watch.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband of 40 years, Joseph Martincek Sr., in 1997; an infant son, James John; a daughter, Catherine; a brother, Joseph Troell; a sister, Marion Bacher; and a dear friend, Stella Wanko.
Surviving are her loving and devoted sons, Joseph Martincek Jr., at home; Thomas Martincek and wife, Darlene, White Haven; granddaughter, Ashley, Scranton; brothers, William, Freeland; Edward and wife, Pat, Fairfax, Va.; Ronald and wife, Pat, Langhorne; sisters, Martha Malletz, Beaver Meadows; Mary Ann Wilson, Freeland; Dolores Sitch, Lattimer; a sister-in-law, Nancy Troell, Freeland; relatives, Ed Percosky, Aden Hosein and Jazlyn Searfoss; and many nieces and nephews in the Troell family. Also surviving are her dear friends, Sally Rebarchick, Hazleton; and Kathleen Clarke, Gainesville, Fla.
Due to the coronavirus, services and burial will be held at her sons' convenience.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
