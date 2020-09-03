Home

Mildred "Milly" Slusser

Mildred "Milly" Slusser Obituary

Mildred "Milly" Slusser, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Wednesday at 99.

She was born in Hazleton to the late Dominic and Jennie Carsia, and was predeceased by her siblings, Rita Boselli, Annette Marinelli, Rocco Carsia, Dominic Carsia and Eugene Carsia.

She worked as a secretary for the State Hospital in Hazleton and Allentown.

Survivors are her daughter, Ilean Medvetz and husband, Richard; sons, John Slusser and wife, Christine; Joseph Slusser and wife, Joanne; and Robert Slusser and wife, Lynn; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Anna Marinelli; and brother, Louis Carsia.

Services will be held Saturday. A viewing will be held starting at 9:30 a.m. at The Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown, to be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to a .

Online condolences may be made at www.weberfuneralhomes.com.


