|
|
Minh Nguyen of Lattimer Mines passed away suddenly Wednesday at the age of 34.
Born on Dec. 3, 1985, he was the son of Thanh and Leanne (Goetsch) Nguyen and grew up in Selinsgrove before he and his family relocated to the Hazleton area in 2002.
After graduating from Hazleton Area High School, he held jobs at a local Wendy's franchise, Simmons Mattress, General Mills and finally at First Quality Nonwovens/Pegas Nonwovens, where he worked for over eight years.
Minh had many painful episodes with mental health and substance use disorders throughout much of his adult life. Still, he was known as a hardworking, respectful, funny and kindhearted person to many who knew him. He was adept at learning new systems and concepts and explaining them to others. Examples of this would be car audio, production lines, aquariums and firearms to name a few. He loved his family, many close friends and his pets.
Minh was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John R. Goetsch; paternal grandmother, Chau Thi Nguyen; paternal grandfather, Troung Nguyen; his aunts, Bach Thi Nguyen and Jacqueline Goetsch Montz; and his uncle, Phi Nguyen
Minh, a beloved son and brother, is survived by his parents, Thanh and Leanne Nguyen; his younger brother, Dinh; his maternal grandmother, Mary Josephine Goetsch; his aunts, Lieu Le; Marijo Penkala and husband, James; and Marla Goetsch; and his uncles, Hoa Quang; Trung Nguyen; and John Goetsch and his wife, Donna. Also surviving are his many cousins, including Allyse Stanko; Nicholas Nguyen; Joseph Le; Christina Le; Eric, Adam and Jason Goetsch; Heidi Zapotocky; and Kim Tran Lapinski and husband, Brian, and their children, Noah and Madelyn. His two cats, Chester (a moody Siamese) and Ralph (an affectionate calico), also survive.
Funeral services will be decided at a later date and are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Memorial donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at https:/donate.nami.org/Minh570 or by phone at 888-999-6264.
For more information or to leave a sympathy message, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 28, 2020