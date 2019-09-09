|
Miriam E. Kosatschkow, 66, of Zion Grove passed away Sunday at her residence.
Miriam was born in Shenandoah on April 26, 1953, a daughter of the late Bernice Lasko and Robert C. Peterson.
She was a graduate of West Hazleton High School. After high school, she earned her airline stewardess certification from the Atlantic School in Hartford, Conn., and last worked as a certified nursing assistant and unit secretary for Leigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
A member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Nuremberg, Miriam was a former church organist for Emmanuel Church, Mount Zion Church and Davis Chapel.
Miriam enjoyed gardening and canning vegetables and she was a devoted mother and family caregiver.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander W. Kosatschkow, on Aug. 29.
Miriam is survived by her children, Amy Kile, Berwick; Alexander Kosatschkow II, Zion Grove; Elizabeth Raibeck, Schuylkill Haven; and Mary Kosatschkow, Allentown.
A sister, Mary Ellen Laberta, survives as do five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Miriam's family from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown.
A graveside committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Mount Zion Cemetery in Zion Grove with the Rev. Craig Zimmerman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to supply chemo-totes to cancer patients in Miriam's memory are asked to be made payable to Jessica Boyle, 34 E. Blaine St., McAdoo, PA 18237.
For information or to sign the register, visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 9, 2019