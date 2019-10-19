|
Miriam "Mim" Krebs, 98, formerly of West Hazleton, and a resident of Brookdale Senior Living, Harrisburg, passed away Wednesday at Brookdale.
Born May 3, 1921, in Bear Valley, Coal Twp., she was the daughter of the late George W. and Edna (Albright) Weaver.
Mim graduated from Coal Twp. High School in 1939, and, for 49 years, she and her late husband, Wilfred, were owners of Anthracite Dental Lab of Hazleton.
She was a former member of Zion Evangelical Congregational Church in Hazleton, where she served as financial secretary for 19 years and a board member for 23 years. In addition, she belonged to Mayflower Chapter 107, Order of the Eastern Star, and was a current member of the Welsh Congregational Church at Hazle Village.
Mim enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking and eating sweets.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred Krebs; infant son, George Krebs; and sister, LaRue Wetzel.
She is survived by her sister, Leona Cook, Harrisburg; nephew, George Cook, Harrisburg; nieces, Linda Leitz, Lebanon; and Carol Teats, Coal Twp.
A viewing period will be held Monday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. from Farrow-CJ Lucas Funeral Home, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. The Rev. Melvin Mundie will preside.
Burial will take place in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shamokin.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Welsh Congregational Church, 1223 S. Church St., Hazle Twp., PA 18201; Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110; or to the .
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 19, 2019